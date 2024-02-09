Torex Gold Resources Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.59.

TXG opened at C$14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.53. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

