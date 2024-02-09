TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Dividend of €0.79 on July 1st

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.85) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TTE opened at GBX 59.76 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of GBX 48.74 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 68.92 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.56.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

