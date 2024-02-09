Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.17% of Townsquare Media worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,451.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $486,043. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

