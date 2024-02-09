Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,856 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 15,710 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

