Traders Purchase Large Volume of PG&E Call Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 71,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,387 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.