Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,704 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,933 put options.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 217.54%.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

