Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

COOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Traeger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Traeger

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE COOK opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.