Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Trane Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $269.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.