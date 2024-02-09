TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edward M. Basile Sells 7,157 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $89.20 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

