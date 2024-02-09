TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edward M. Basile Sells 7,157 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $89.20 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 2.05.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMDX
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.