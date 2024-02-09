Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $14.63. Triumph Group shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 814,101 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.