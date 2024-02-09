trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get trivago alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on trivago

trivago Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. trivago has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.