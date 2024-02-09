Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Critical Contrast

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 0.75 -$27.57 million ($7.97) -2.78 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 4.56 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Tucows has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.95, meaning that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tucows and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -26.04% -116.01% -9.94% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tucows beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration and value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

