Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after buying an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

