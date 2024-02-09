Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UBER stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

