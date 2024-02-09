UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) & Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Critical Survey

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) and Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Canfor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of UFP Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and Canfor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 7.14% 19.61% 14.29% Canfor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Canfor 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Industries and Canfor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UFP Industries currently has a consensus target price of $108.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.53%. Canfor has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 249.70%. Given Canfor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canfor is more favorable than UFP Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Industries and Canfor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $9.63 billion 0.75 $692.65 million $8.54 13.75 Canfor N/A N/A N/A $1.25 9.07

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Canfor. Canfor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Industries beats Canfor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non-wood railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut and shaped lumbers, plywood, oriented strand boards, and dimensional lumbers; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy. It also produces and sells pulp and paper products, including bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulp, as well as bleached, colored, and unbleached kraft paper. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

