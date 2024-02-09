UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Financial Survey

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $353.79 million 3.73 $41.79 million $5.44 31.76

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A -23.18% -13.60% UFP Technologies 10.72% 25.37% 16.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orchestra BioMed and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.01%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Orchestra BioMed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

