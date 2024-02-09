UiPath Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 21,710 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 16,315 call options.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 866,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,520. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. UiPath has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

