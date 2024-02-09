UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

UKCM opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.50. UK Commercial Property REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 47.15 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.20 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £851.50 million, a P/E ratio of -251.54 and a beta of 0.34.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

