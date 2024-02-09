Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

