UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.50.

UniFirst Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $171.25 on Thursday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,222,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

