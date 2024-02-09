Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL opened at $50.69 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

