United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Dennis R. Woods Purchases 2,000 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,432.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
