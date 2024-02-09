United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $211.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

