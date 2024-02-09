Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 93718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

