USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

