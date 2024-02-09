V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.00% of V.F. worth $68,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

