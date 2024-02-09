V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $15.29. V.F. shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 5,321,161 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

