Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

