Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Valvoline traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 465916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

