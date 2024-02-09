Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

