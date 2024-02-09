Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

