Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.02

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.02 and last traded at $174.82, with a volume of 81661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

