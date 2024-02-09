Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

