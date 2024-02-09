Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $263.89

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $263.89 and last traded at $263.85, with a volume of 24648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

