Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.80

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.80 and last traded at $224.06, with a volume of 4863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.34.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.