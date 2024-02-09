Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.32

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.32 and last traded at $178.32, with a volume of 4011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

