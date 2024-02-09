Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,385,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

