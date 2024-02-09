Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.26. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 114,346 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $693.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

