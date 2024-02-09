Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $26.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

