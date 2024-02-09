Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLTO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Get Veralto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

Veralto Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Veralto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.