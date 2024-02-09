Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Veru Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.94.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Veru
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
