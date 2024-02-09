Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Veru Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Veru by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

