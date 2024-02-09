VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.92.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

