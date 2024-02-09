Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian Sells 269,079 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

