Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

