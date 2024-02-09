Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
Shares of VINP stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $580.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.
