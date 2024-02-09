Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

VIRX stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Rothera purchased 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $25,526.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.