Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,026 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of Vistra worth $58,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 1,767.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 3,796.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.