Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.42

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.42 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.44 ($0.81), with a volume of 51458420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.23 ($0.83).
VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 78 ($0.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.15) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 106.75 ($1.34).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
