Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $79.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

VOYA stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,413,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

