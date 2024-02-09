Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $28.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.